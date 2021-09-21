Top House Democrat blasts ‘yahoos in Texas’ and ‘negligent’ Supreme Court over vigilante abortion ban

The authors described Trump yelling "at the campaign's data analysts, as if it were their fault that his father's early leads over [Joe] Biden were shrinking" — and he screamed, "We pay you to do this. How can this be happening?"

In the new book Peril, from Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, Eric Trump's lack of understanding about elections continued to become evident to everyone on the Trump team.

"Three of Trump's children—Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump, his senior adviser—kept showing up and pestering aides," the new book describes. "Eric asked for data his father could cite in a speech. He grew frustrated when told the numbers would continue to change. States were still counting."

In all 482 pages of Peril, that was the only mention of Eric in ten final days of the Trump presidency.

Peril is on bookstands now.