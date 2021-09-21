Top House Democrat blasts ‘yahoos in Texas’ and ‘negligent’ Supreme Court over vigilante abortion ban
U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) Screen Grab

House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) Tuesday morning vowed to protect women's reproductive rights, blasting the Republicans in Texas who enacted a vigilante law that effectively bans almost all abortion, and the conservatives on the Supreme Court who refused to stop them.

"Later on this week," Rep. Jeffries said, discussing the House majority's agenda, "we will pass legislation sponsored by Judy Chu, The Women's Health Care Protection Act, to make it clear that women across America should have the freedom to make their own reproductive health care decisions. Shouldn't be determined by a bunch of yahoos in Texas, and a negligent Supreme Court."

Video here.