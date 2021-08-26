'More empty stunts': Pelosi's office fires back after top Republican urges her to call House back to address Afghanistan

The Republican minority leader of the US House of Representatives urged the Democratic speaker on Thursday to call the chamber back into session to address the situation in Afghanistan.

"It is time for Congress to act quickly to save lives," Representative Kevin McCarthy said in a statement following Thursday's attack on Kabul airport which left as many as 20 people dead, including a number of US troops.

"Our enemies have taken advantage of the chaotic nature of the withdrawal," McCarthy said.

Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic speaker of the House, "must bring Congress back into session before August 31 so that we can be briefed thoroughly and comprehensively by the Biden administration," McCarthy said.

The Republican congressman from California also said the House should pass legislation "prohibiting the withdrawal of our troops until every American is out of Afghanistan" -- a bill which has little chance of passage in the Democratic-controlled House.

McCarthy also called on Democratic President Joe Biden to "take decisive action to protect our troops, our citizens, and our allies without regard for an arbitrary deadline."

Speaking on Tuesday -- two days before the attack on Kabul airport -- Biden said he was sticking with his plan to complete the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan by August 31.

Powerful explosions outside Kabul airport, where a massive international airlift has been underway since the Taliban seized power, killed as many as 20 people Thursday, including a number of US troops according to the Pentagon.

Drew Hammill, Pelosi's deputy chief of staff, dismissed McCarthy's call as an "empty stunt" and said the Biden administration has repeatedly briefed members of Congress on the situation in Afghanistan.

"What's not going to help evacuate American citizens is more empty stunts & distraction from the Minority Leader," Hammill said.

"The Biden Administration has repeatedly briefed the Congress & providing frequent updates each day."

The House adjourned for its fall recess on August 24 and is scheduled to return on September 20.