Cops charge Buffalo man with making 'terroristic threat' at Tops supermarket days after deadly mass shooting

A Buffalo man is due to appear in court on Wednesday after police say he threatened employees at a Tops supermarket, WIVB reports.

Andrew Marsh, 33, was reportedly asked to leave the store after he allegedly harassed a customer.

“The defendant allegedly made a threat, with the intent to intimidate or coerce that created a reasonable expectation of fear, toward the manager and two employees that referenced the shooting that occurred at Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue,” the District Attorney’s Office said.

Marsh was charged with making a terroristic threat. He was also found to be in possession of heroin which led to a misdemeanor charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

“This defendant is accused of threatening employees at another supermarket while we continue to investigate this horrific shooting and grieve this tragedy,” District Attorney John Flynn said. “Again, I remind all that any threat will be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

If convicted of the charges against him, Marsh could spend up to seven years in prison.

News about Marsh being charged comes just days after white supremacist Payton Gendron allegedly murdered 10 people at a different Tops supermarket in the city.