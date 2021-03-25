WATCH: Dramatic videos show a large tornado outside of Birmingham, Alabama

Alabama was hit severe storms on Thursday as 46 of the state's counties were placed under states of emergency.
Dramatic videos and images posted to social media show tornados and severe flooding.
Here are some of the images from Alabama posted to social media:
LARGE TORNADO ON THE GROUND FLINGING DEBRIS VIOLENT TORNADO @NWSBirmingham #ALwx https://t.co/YPgRmgTog0— Brandon Copic (@Brandon Copic)1616697940.0
Nathan Brown sent us this video of Insane flooding on I-65 at the 278 bridge in Cullman! @WBRCnews https://t.co/LVU8KlesNe— Lauchlan Smith (@Lauchlan Smith)1616683000.0
This is my house in Indian Springs, AL. Likely a tornado that moved through less than 10 minutes ago along hwy 119.… https://t.co/Pm6hbVRUDy— Ashley Gann (@Ashley Gann)1616698011.0
Large hail in Pinson off Highway 79. (Source: Skip Ward) --> https://t.co/BgFdE5wA1H https://t.co/iN8PGozJ11— WBRC FOX6 News (@WBRC FOX6 News)1616695235.0
Tornado sirens in Vestavia. https://t.co/cMNDvTZxbE— Izzy Gould (@Izzy Gould)1616695403.0
Flooding in Curry in Walker Co. Pic from Chris Rigsby #alwx @wvua23 https://t.co/ftJvzt4zdv— Richard Scott (@Richard Scott)1616688360.0
BREAKING (1:01p CT): #Tornado confirmed by radar near West Blocton, AL moving northeast at 45 mph. Take cover now… https://t.co/vzsriSFAFh— The Weather Channel (@The Weather Channel)1616695672.0
A High Risk for severe weather remains in effect for parts of the Southeast. Storm coverage continues to increase t… https://t.co/Um6rC9NvMV— NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWS Storm Prediction Center)1616697818.0