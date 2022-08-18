Total of 17 dead in two attacks on Ukrainian city of Kharkiv -official

KHARKIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - A total of 17 people were killed and 42 were injured in two separate Russian attacks on the major northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, the regional governor said on Thursday. Three civilians were killed and 17 wounded in a pre-dawn rocket strike on Thursday, the local emergency service said. That followed a Russian attack on Kharkiv on Wednesday, in which the emergencies service initially said 12 people were killed. Governor Oleh Synehubov said more bodies had been discovered as rescuers picked their way through destroyed houses. "As of now, 17 people have died ...