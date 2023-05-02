Judge blocks Missouri transgender care restrictions hours before they were set to take effect
Missouri's restrictions on transgender health care were blocked Monday before they were to take effect. - The Kansas City Star/Kansas City Star/TNS

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Missouri judge on Monday blocked state Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s sweeping restrictions on transgender care just hours before they were set to take effect. The temporary restraining order, issued by St. Louis County Circuit Court Judge Ellen H. Ribaudo, allows Missourians to continue accessing gender-affirming care until at least May 15. The judge will hear arguments May 11 as she weighs whether to allow the rules to take effect later this month.