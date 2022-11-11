Arkansas superintendent boots parent from public meeting — and doesn't exactly say why

On Friday, the Arkansas Times reported that the superintendent of Conway Public Schools forced a local parent and outspoken proponent of transgender rights to exit a public meeting with no clear explanation for why.

"Conway School District Superintendent Jeff Collum forced a student’s parent to leave a school board gathering at Theodore Jones Elementary School today," reported Debra Hale-Shelton. "Julee Jaeger, who closely follows school board meetings, had taken off work to attend the board’s luncheon gathering from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the school her child attends."

"Jaeger saw at least three board members present: Linda Hargis, Trip Leach and Jennifer Cunningham. Others may have been there whom she didn’t see. Several parents were helping with the luncheon as well," said the report. "Jaeger said she was seated and looking at her computer when Collum approached her and denied the gathering was a public meeting. Jaeger said she has recorded her conversation with Collum and that she records all school board meetings she attends."

According to the report, Collum told Jaeger that it was not a public meeting — although these meetings are typically open to the public, and in fact Arkansas law clearly states: "Except as otherwise specifically provided by law, all meetings, formal or informal, special or regular, of the governing bodies of all municipalities, counties, townships, and school districts and all boards, bureaus, commissions, or organizations of the State of Arkansas, except grand juries, supported wholly or in part by public funds or expending public funds, shall be public meetings."

This comes amid nationwide controversy over school board attendance, where far-right activists have been flooding meetings to push attacks on civil rights and the teaching of race and sexual orientation topics, and as board members are inundated with death threats.

"I had been told recently that I was welcome to attend," noted Hale Shelton. "Once I even was told a seat would be saved for me if I let them know in advance. I have encouraged the public to attend these luncheon gatherings since they are not recorded and I cannot attend all of them."