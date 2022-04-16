Traveling to Haiti or Jamaica? They just changed their COVID-19 testing requirements

Jacqueline Charles/Miami Herald/TNS
Haiti and Jamaica are joining a growing list of countries that are once again revising their COVID-19 travel protocols in hopes of making it easier for visitors, and to boost revenues and vaccination rates. Effective Saturday, international visitors to Jamaica will no longer be required to present a negative result from a COVID-19 antigen or PCR test taken within 72 hours before landing, the Jamaica Tourism Board announced. Additionally, as of Friday Jamaica has ended its mandate for masks in enclosed public spaces. Jamaica Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett said both decisions are “important st...