Teen who stabbed 13-year-old cheerleader 114 times pleads guilty to murder

A Florida 16-year-old has pleaded guilty to the fatal stabbing of 13-year-old cheerleader Tristyn Bailey, the Daily Beast reports.

Aiden Fucci, who was 14-years-old when he committed the murder, stabbed Bailey 114 times before dumping her body in a wooded area in St. John's County, Florida, on Mother’s Day in 2021.

“I just want to apologize to the Bailey family,” Fucci said Monday when asked if he would like to make a statement to the court. Fucci has been prosecuted as an adult on a first-degree murder charge.

Fucci had told people on the night of Bailey’s death that he “intended to kill someone by taking them in the woods and stabbing them.”

Bailey had around 49 defensive stab wounds on her hands, arms and face. The missing tip of a knife found in a pond was discovered in Bailey’s skull.

Fucci’s guilty plea “is nothing more than a testament to the hard work and dedication of the exceptional men and women of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Rob Hardwick said in a statement on Monday. “This was an all-out agency effort. This was also an incredible community effort. The citizens of St. Johns County always show up and this case was no different.”

