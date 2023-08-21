Tropical Storm Hilary releases fury on Southern California

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Southern California officials braced on Monday for possible overnight reports of serious damage from Tropical Storm Hilary after the system unleashed furious flash floods east and west of Los Angeles in its historic arrival a day earlier. The National Weather Service downgraded the former hurricane to a tropical depression but not before California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for much of Southern California, with flash flood warnings until at least 3 a.m. (1000 GMT) on Monday in an area more accustomed to drought. Mountain and desert areas could ...
For customer support contact support@rawstory.com. Report typos and corrections to corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Former President Donald Trump last week opted out of participating in the Republican National Committee's first presidential primary debate of the 2024 cycle in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Wednesday, August 23rd, and Trump's campaign is busy finalizing their alternative plans for "counter-programming" to "upstage" the event, The Guardian's Hugh Lowell explains in a Monday report.
"The Trump team has two overarching priorities for the debate, according to several sources briefed on the situation: to starve the other Republican presidential candidates of attention, and to publicly humiliate Fox News, which is hosting the event with the RNC, because he has been displeased with some of its recent coverage," Lowell writes.
"For weeks, Trump had asked his aides privately and rally crowds publicly whether he should attend the debate or engage in counter-programming efforts in a boastful display of his political strength even after being criminally charged four times," Lowell continues. "The response has overwhelmingly been for him to skip the debate. Trump has told allies he intends to shun the event and that his sit-down interview with the former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, which he taped in recent days, could be released around the same time."
Trump "also considered swaggering into the debate at the last minute — without prior warning" and "explored whether Trump could do the ultimate counter-programming by scheduling his surrender to authorities" in Georgia, notes Lowell, where Trump and eighteen co-defendants were indicted by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on forty-one felony counts for allegedly conspiring to steal the 2020 election.
Although Trump has until Friday, August 25th to turn himself in, "Trump's lawyers are expected to negotiate the scope of his surrender, including whether the former president will have his mugshot and weight released," Lowell states.
"The Trump campaign have asked the lawyers for there to be no photograph, in part because aides have produced a flattering 'mugshot' which they have used on promotional material, even though Trump once thought getting arrested and photographed would make him look defiant," Lowell adds. He further points out that "the political team has since recalibrated for a potential surrender on Thursday morning followed by a news conference, which they see as additionally beneficial because it would almost certainly drown out coverage of the debate from the previous night."
Lowell highlights that "Trump's decision to spurn the debate on Fox News in favor of an online interview with Carlson marks a new level of hostility with the network" amid the fallout from its $787 million defamation settlement with Dominion Voting Systems.
CONTINUE READINGShow less
'Martyr for deplorables': Former White House adviser says Trump sees trials as a test of faith for supporters
August 21, 2023
The 2024 presidential election has already become dominated by Donald Trump's criminal convictions – and the former president is likely to make the trials central to his re-election campaign, according to a former White House adviser.
Trump faces 91 charges that potentially carry hundreds of years in prison, but all of that could possibly go away if he returns to the White House, where he could pardon himself in two federal cases and potentially block prosecution on state charges, the former adviser to Bill Clinton, Sidney Blumenthal, wrote in a new column for The Guardian examining the trials' impact on the election.
"The trials are a continuous spectacle, featuring an all-star cast in far-flung locations," Blumenthal wrote. "Political reporters are barely heard from, while legal analysts fill the airwaves. Every twist and turn, every motion, every argument is the breathless lead story. Everyone, from prosecutors to co-conspirators, named and unnamed, indicted and unindicted, are characters in Trump’s new reality show – part violent action movie (the insurrection), part sleazy porn flick (Stormy Daniels), part conspiracy thriller (Mar-a-Lago), and part mafia drama (the fake elector racket).
POLL Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
The criminal prosecutions have become Trump's essential fundraising tool and a rallying cry for his supporters, and the trials will make him the center of attention until the votes are cast in November 2024.
"The trials are the message," Blumenthal wrote "They are the drama around which Trump plays his role as the unjustly accused victim, whose rights are trampled and who is the martyr for his oppressed 'deplorables.' He is taking the slings and arrows for them. The narcissist is the self-sacrificing saint. The criminal is the angel. The liar is the truth-teller. If any Republican lapses in faithfulness, they are more than a mere doubter or skeptic, but a betrayer and traitor."
"Trump’s trials are the rigorous trial of his followers’ faith," he added. "Rejection of temptation in an encounter with an impertinent fact that might raise a qualm shows purity of heart. Seduction by fact must be resisted. The siren song of critical thinking must be cast out as sin. Trump’s convictions are the supreme test of his followers’ strength of conviction."
Republicans have learned to mirror Trump’s "narcissistic rage," Blumenthal wrote, and they have lashed out violently against his tormentors. believing he is the victim of a vast conspiracy and not a lifelong criminal finally facing consequences.
"The trials have become Trump’s engine for capturing his third Republican nomination," Blumenthal wrote. "His celebrity has been transformed into a passion play of victimization. His problem is that the trials are not shows."
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Ecuadorans have voted to stop an oil drilling project in an Amazon reserve, according to the results Monday of a referendum hailed as an historic example of climate democracy.
Ecuador is one of eight nations sharing the Amazon basin, a vital carbon sink facing widespread destruction at a time when the world is grappling to curb climate change.
Almost 59 percent of voters chose to halt the exploitation of an oil block in Yasuni National Park, one of the most diverse biospheres in the world.
"This is a historic victory for Ecuador and the planet," environmental group Yasunidos posted on social media.
"This consultation, born from citizens, shows great national consensus in Ecuador. It is the first time a country has decided to protect life and leave oil in the ground."
The referendum took place alongside a first-round presidential election held under heavy security, with an explosion of violence linked to the drug trade dominating voter concerns.
Members of the Waorani indigenous community pushed hard for a 'Yes' vote in the referendum © Martin BERNETTI / AFP/File
Voters also chose to ban mining in parts of the Choco Andes forest in a second referendum.
Uncontacted tribes
Oil exploitation has been one of the pillars of Ecuador's economy since the 1970s.
Crude oil, its leading export, generated revenues of $10 billion in 2022, around 10 percent of gross domestic product.
Nearly 500,000 barrels are produced daily in the northeastern Amazon, below the Andes, blighting the environment with wells, pipelines, and flames shooting into the air.
The industry has been a boon to state coffers and development, but environmentalists decry terrible pollution.
Drilling in Yasuni began in 2016 after years of fraught debate and failed efforts by then-president Rafael Correa to persuade the international community to pay cash-strapped Ecuador $3.6 billion not to drill there.
The block is situated in a reserve which stretches over one million hectares (2.5 million acres) and is home to three of the world's last uncontacted Indigenous populations and a bounty of plant and animal species.
The reserve is home to the Waorani and Kichwa tribes, as well as the Tagaeri, Taromenane and Dugakaeri, who choose to live isolated from the modern world.
The reserve is home to the Waorani and Kichwa tribes, as well as the Tagaeri, Taromenane and Dugakaeri, who choose to live isolated from the modern world © Galo Paguay / AFP/File
After years of demands for a referendum, the country's highest court authorized the vote in May to decide the fate of "block 43," which contributes 12 percent of the 466,000 barrels of oil per day produced by Ecuador.
The government of outgoing President Guillermo Lasso estimated a loss of $16 billion over the next 20 years if drilling were halted.
Several much older blocks exist in the north of Yasuni, but they are almost depleted.
"Ecuador has become the first country in the world to stop oil exploitation due to direct climate democracy," said a joint statement from climate organizations, including Yasunidos and Amazon Frontlines.
- 'Lungs of the earth'-
Rainforests are often called the "lungs of the Earth," soaking up planet-warming carbon dioxide and expelling life-giving oxygen. Their protection is crucial in the battle to combat climate change.
Scientists warn destruction of the Amazon is pushing the world's biggest rainforest close to a tipping point beyond which trees would die off and release carbon rather than absorb it, with catastrophic consequences for the climate.
"The Yasuni has been like a mother to the world... We need to raise our voices and hands so that our mother can recover, that she is not injured, that she is not beaten," Alicia Cahuiya, a Waorani leader born in the heart of the jungle, said before the vote.
Gas flares from a refinery are seen in the Waorani Community of Bameno, Ecuador in July 2023 © Galo Paguay / AFP/File
The fate of the reserve drew the attention of celebrities such as Hollywood star and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio and Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, who both pushed for a "Yes" vote.
Locals in Yasuni were divided, with some supporting the oil companies and the benefits that economic growth have brought to their villages.
© 2023 AFP
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Copyright © 2023 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 |
Masthead |
Privacy Policy |
Manage Preferences | Debug Logs
For corrections contact corrections@rawstory.com, for support contact support@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}