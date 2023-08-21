Tropical Storm Hilary releases fury on Southern California

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Southern California officials braced on Monday for possible overnight reports of serious damage from Tropical Storm Hilary after the system unleashed furious flash floods east and west of Los Angeles in its historic arrival a day earlier. The National Weather Service downgraded the former hurricane to a tropical depression but not before California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for much of Southern California, with flash flood warnings until at least 3 a.m. (1000 GMT) on Monday in an area more accustomed to drought. Mountain and desert areas could ...