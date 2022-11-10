Tropical Storm Nicole moves over Florida, sweeping coastal homes and piers into the sea
Hurricane Nicole made landfall just south of Vero Beach early Thursday morning, Nov. 10, 2022. - National Hurricane Center/TNS/TNS

MIAMI — Hurricane Nicole made landfall just south of Vero Beach early Thursday morning with much of its worst damage already done along a Florida coastline battered by high surf and storm surge that undermined pool decks and sent at least a few buildings tumbling into the sea. Nicole came ashore as a Category 1 hurricane with 75 mph winds but almost immediately weakened to tropical storm strength as it moved inland. But its massive wind field and bands of powerful thunderstorms extended hundreds of miles to the north, bringing gusts up to 60 mph and drenching rains across much of the upper hal...