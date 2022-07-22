Truckers are holding the Oakland port captive. Can Newsom end the standoff?
Truckers rally during a protest in front of Matson shipping at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, California, on Thursday, July 21, 2022. - Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group/TNS

The Port of Oakland has been brought to a grinding halt this week as hundreds of protesting truckers hold a key commerce hub captive. The action — following a similar one at Southern California ports last week — has dealt another blow to supply chains already reeling from pandemic delays. The self-employed truckers are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to amend AB 5, a controversial labor law that could end their business model. Some say they will continue the port shutdown until they get action. But it is unclear what, if anything, the governor could or will do to end the blockade at one of the We...