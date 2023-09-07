Georgia's Raffensperger slaps aside bid to block Trump from ballot

With Politico reporting that multiple secretaries of state are talking amongst themselves about the constitutionality of blocking Donald Trump from appearing on the 2024 ballot, Georgia's Brad Raffensperger (R) is not jumping on that particular train.
With multiple conservative scholars doing deep dives into using Article 3 of the 14th Amendment to bar the former president for running for office again due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection, the Georgia lawmaker is already begging off.
According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Raffensperger -- no fan of Donald Trump -- has made it clear he won't participate, writing, "For a secretary of state to remove a candidate would only reinforce the grievances of those who see the system as rigged and corrupt. Denying voters the opportunity to choose is fundamentally un-American.”
He added that recent Georgia voting disputes have been problematic enough.
"Invoking the 14th Amendment is merely the newest way of attempting to short-circuit the ballot box. Since 2018, Georgia has seen losing candidates and their lawyers try to sue their way to victory. It doesn’t work. Stacey Abrams’s claims of election mismanagement following the 2018 election were rejected in court, as were Mr. Trump’s after the 2020 election."
