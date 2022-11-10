Republicans picked the 'craziest SOB' possible for every race and blew an easy win: conservative writer
Don Bolduc

Writing for the Washington Examiner, conservative commentator Tim Carney took the GOP to the woodshed for blowing what should have been an easy pickup of the U.S. Senate by nominating unqualified, extreme, or unlikeable candidates in every open race.

"There’s a lot of noise as these midterm results flow in, and a few unsettled races at the moment, but this much is clear: Republicans would control the Senate next year had they stuck to nominating good candidates," wrote Carney. "Instead, typical of the Tea Party-to-Trump Era, Republicans in many key states nominated people who were patently unfit for office."

As of this writing, Democratic New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan scored an easy victory over Republican Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc; the Pennsylvania Senate race, where Republicans nominated controversial reality TV star Dr. Mehmet Oz, has been called for Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman; the Georgia Senate race is heading to a runoff after Democratic Rev. Raphael Warnock scored a narrow plurality over Republican candidate and former football star Herschel Walker; and the Arizona and Nevada races are too close to call.

"Republicans should have won the Georgia Senate race easily this year. They also should have won Pennsylvania," wrote Carney. "In Georgia, former NFL running back Herschel Walker will get about 48% or 49% as Gov. Brian Kemp gets about 54%. At least half of that difference is due to Walker’s personal unfitness. He hasn’t convinced anyone of the falsity of the charges that he paid for a girlfriend’s abortion. His personal immorality and lack of political skill cost him an easy opportunity to knock off Warnock."

"In Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz lost a Senate seat Republicans have held for the past 12 years. This is remarkable in a midterm election of a Democratic president. What’s more, Oz lost to a man whose stroke left him unable to understand spoken language or speak clearly. A good GOP nominee would have won Pennsylvania this year," wrote Carney. Similarly, he argued, New Hampshire might have been competitive if the GOP nominee hadn't been Bolduc, a man who has flip-flopped on whether the 2020 presidential election was stolen and who has amplified a bizarre hoax that schools are letting kids use litter boxes for sexual deviancy.

"Nominating the craziest son of a b**** in the race is not a formula for winning governing majorities," wrote Carney, adding. "And now a reminder: Democrats control the U.S. Senate currently only because Donald Trump refused to concede his 2020 loss, and his antics tipped two Georgia runoffs to the Democrats. Republicans are where they are because of the low quality of leaders the party keeps nominating."