Jim Jordan tells reporter that Trump will announce 2024 run 'any day now'

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) has told reporter Lauren Windsor that former President Donald Trump will announce his intention to run for president again in 2024 "any day now."

Windsor, who is covering a Republican event in Iowa, also reports that a GOP operative told her that "Trump will travel here imminently," where he'll presumably announce his decision to run.

However, shortly after Windsor's report, a Jordan spokesperson told Politico's Olivia Beavers that Jordan "did not say this."

Trump definitively lost the 2020 presidential election to President Joe Biden by more than 7 million votes.

Despite this, Trump insisted repeatedly that the election was "stolen" from him and would later incite a riot at the United States Capitol building with the goal of disrupting the electoral certification process.