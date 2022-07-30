'Like fish circling chum': Trump's GOP rivals ready to pounce as his grip on voters loosens
As conservative ardor for Donald Trump to run for president again wanes, NPR is reporting that his 2024 GOP presidential nomination rivals are ramping up their own campaigns because he looks too wounded to survive his legal travails.

According to NPR's Domenico Montenaro, Republican Party campaign consultants are waving red flags and warning that conservative voters are looking elsewhere because the former president's act is getting old and tired.

As GOP pollster Sarah Longwell explained, the former president has been regaling his supporters with the hits of yesterday and has little new to offer.

"I think one of the vulnerabilities for Trump running again in 2024 is that he doesn't have a lot of new material," she explained before adding that his harping on the 2020 election he feels was stolen isn't the "right strategy."

"One of the things I hear in focus groups all the time from Republican voters is how much they want to move on from the Jan. 6 conversation," she suggested.

According to NPR's Montenaro, "Make no mistake — Trump is still the big fish in Republican politics," before later adding, "GOP presidential hopefuls, like fish circling chum, are testing the waters."

"There are signs that Trump's once-ironclad grip is beginning to loosen. Having lost reelection by millions of votes, and under pressure from multiple investigations, including the Justice Department's probe of his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, focus groups and surveys (more on the data below) are starting to show that rank-and-file Republican voters are starting to see Trump as a liability," he wrote. "The steps taken by these Republicans who are openly angling for presidential runs show they feel safer doing so now than they might have before Jan. 6, the hearings investigating them and Trump's persistent lies about a stolen election."

To bolster his case, he added, "52% of Republicans said in an Echelon Insights survey that Trump is too focused on what happened in the 2020 election, the top reason given for what would be a good reason to oppose a Trump 2024 run."

