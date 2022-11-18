Trump loses more funders as some of his biggest 2016 sugar daddies cut bait: report
Far-right Republican mega-donors Robert and Rebekah Mercer (Screen capture)

The far-right billionaire Mercer family were major funders of former President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, but they apparently won't be helping him out during his third run at the White House.

CNBC reports that "GOP megadonors Robert and Rebekah Mercer have no current plans to help... Trump’s 2024 campaign for the White House," even though they were major players in his initial rise to power.

The two are apparently also cutting back their political giving all together, and they join several former major Trump funders as distancing themselves from his new presidential ambitions.

"Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman, Citadel CEO Ken Griffin, wealthy New York businessman Andy Sabin and billionaire Ronald Lauder are among the wealthy GOP donors opting against helping Trump’s latest campaign — at least during the Republican primary," reports CNBC. "Some of the country’s wealthiest GOP donors do not believe Trump can win again, and have argued for a new face to represent their party in the race for president."

RELATED: 'It is going to be a bloody mess': GOP insiders fear they won't be able to rid themselves of Trump

Trump has been widely blamed for costing the Republican Party multiple winnable races in the 2022 midterms after several of his hand-picked candidates -- including former Senate hopefuls Mehmet Oz and Blake Masters, as well as gubernatorial candidates Kari Lake and Tudor Dixon -- went down in flames.

SmartNews