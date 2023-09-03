GOP senator repeatedly blows off answering whether he would support Trump -- by praising Tim Scott

During an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) made it very clear that he is a big supporter of Sen. Tim Scott's bid to run for president but was incredibly evasive when he was pressed over whether he would support Donald Trump is he wins the GOP' nomination.



Speaking with CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union," Rounds was effusive in his praise of the South Carolina Republican but balked when pressed on the fact that the former president is running away in the polls.



Turning multiple questions about Trump into comments about Scott, the CNN host finally fact-checked the South Dakota senator and pointed there is no way Scott can catch the former president.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office.



"I appreciate that you are a supporter of your colleague Senator Tim Scott," a clearly exasperated Bash pressed, "But if Donald Trump is the nominee, and if he is convicted of a crime, you could support him?"



"I'm hoping truly that we get to the point where i don't have to make that type of a decision," Rounds replied,.



"But what if you do?" Bash demanded.



"For me, personally, I was there, I was there on Jan. 6. I saw what happened and I'm not happy about what happened," he admitted. "I was not happy with his performance on this particular day. So for me, I'm hoping that we're going to be able to look at other candidates; for mine it is Tim Scott. And Tim is the guy that I think could unite this country and he's not well-known right now, so he's not polling as high as some of the other folks are, but we need to bring this country together, and Tim Scott is the guy that could do it."



"And again, I appreciate that you're sticking behind the guy that you supported but he is so far behind Donald Trump right now -- it is very early, but he's very far behind," Bash replied.



Watch below or at the link or at the link.