Trump endorsement sets off battle for power in Texas: report

With the Texas primary just around the corner on March 1st, a power struggle between Donald Trump and the Bush family is playing out in the Lone Star state, reports Fox News.

The main event, the report notes, is the fight for the attorney general nomination with current AG Ken Paxton trying to rise above multiple accusations of corruption attempting to fend off George P. Bush, the latest in a line of Bush family political dynasty which has resulted in two presidencies.

According to Fox's Paul Steinhauser, Paxton has been the recipient of Trump's endorsement but it may not be enough to help him avoid a run-off.

Calling it a "clash of titans" the report states Paxton "been endorsed by Trump, but his path to reelection faces a tough test against a challenger who supported Trump, but did not win the former president's endorsement."

With controversial Rep. Louis Gohmert (R) and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman also in the mix, the report continues, "All three challengers have been running to the right of the conservative Paxton, who’s known nationally for filing the unsuccessful Texas vs. Pennsylvania case in the Supreme Court that tried to overturn now President Biden’s razor-thin win over Trump in the Keystone State, and for speaking at the then-president’s rally near the White House that immediately preceded the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by right wing extremists aiming to disrupt congressional certification of Biden’s Electoral College victory."

That may have guaranteed the former president's endorsement, but it is not proving to be enough to clearing a smooth path to re-election.

While admitting, "Paxton's trump card may be, well, Trump. The former president remains very popular and influential with Republican voters in Texas and across the country as he continues to play a kingmaker’s role in GOP primaries and repeatedly flirts with another White House run in 2024," Steinhauser found one Texas-based GOP consultant who thinks Paxton is not a sure bet.

According to Matt Mackowiak, "I think the expectation is Paxton will get pulled into a runoff. The question is how close is he to 50% and what does it mean for his ability to raise money over the succeeding two months leading into the May primary runoff."

He added, "... the challenge in primary runoffs is generally turnout is lower and more conservative. That could present a challenge for almost any of the other candidates because whatever Paxton’s problems are, he’s not viewed as insufficiently conservative among our electorate."

