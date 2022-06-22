Trump’s own words are proving the Jan. 6 committee is right: conservative pundit

Donald Trump is making the case against himself as he continues to discuss his attempted coup as the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol holds public hearings, a conservative pundit said on CNN on Wednesday.

Jake Tapper interviewed Amanda Carpenter of The Bulwark, who was once a top aide to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

"Since the panel began its public hearings, Trump has responded by insisting the election was stolen from him, that former Vice President Mike Pence really had the power to keep Trump in office, and that Jan. 6th rioters are being unfairly prosecuted," Carpenter wrote. "All of which underscores the committee’s central point that the threat to democracy continues as Trump and his supporters still deny the outcome of the 2020 election and what took place on Jan. 6th. Trump may not be testifying to the committee, but his public reaction to the committee’s work should not be ignored."

Tapper played a clip of Trump and asked Carpenter for analysis.

IN OTHER NEWS: Jan. 6 committee exposes the disturbing consequences of Trump's 2020 lies

"The central thesis of the Jan. 6 committee is that these investigations are needed not only to review what happened on Jan. 6 but that it's urgent because the threat to our elections and election officials persist," Carpenter said. "And that was surely proven by Donald Trump's speech he gave on Friday to the faith and freedom coalition."

"So while we pay attention to what is happening in that room, and the facts that are being presented, I think we also need to pay close attention to how Trump is reacting to it, because that surely shows how the threat persists," she explained. "Also in that same speech, he dangled pardons — and it wasn't the first time."

"I think Donald Trump is the best witness against himself at this moment," she concluded.



Watch: