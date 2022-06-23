Jan. 6 hearings prove the GOP has become a failed American institution: columnist

The Republican Party has been revealed to be a failed institution during the public hearings of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a new column published by The Daily Beast.
"It is increasingly clear that America’s political institutions will not protect our democracy if the GOP regains power," wrote attorney Wajahat Ali.
"In our two-party system, the Republican Party counts as an institution (even if the party itself is a private entity) whose members are elected to public office to represent their constituents, defend the country, and uphold the Constitution. But how can a democracy survive when the GOP has been devoured by a right-wing extremist movement whose members are advancing Christian nationalism, promoting antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ conspiracy theories, and willing to purge and dismantle these very same institutions to achieve their goal of minority rule? It can’t," he wrote.
Ali noted a counter-programming effort by Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee. The group's Twitter account, run by ranking member Jim Jordan (R-OH), complained about the hearings being boring.
IN OTHER NEWS: FBI interviews GOP county chairman in Pittsburgh in regards to fake elector scheme
\u201cIf the GOP is an "American institution," then the institutions did not hold after Jan. 6.\u201d— Anthony L. Fisher (@Anthony L. Fisher) 1655840922
Ali believes further proof the GOP is broken was revealed by Arizona state House Speaker Rusty Bowers and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who both testified against Trump and detailed the threats they received after refusing Trump's efforts to overturn the election.
"And yet despite being exposed to violence, both men still say they will vote for Trump if he were to run again for president in 2024. This tracks with a majority of Republican elected officials who voted not to certify the 2020 election a few hours after surviving a violent mob that was willing to kill for their coup. (Just before this column was published, federal agents raided the home of former Trump DOJ official Jeffrey Clark—a loud and proud Big Lie proponent.) Alexa, show me you’re in a cult without telling me you’re in a cult," he wrote.