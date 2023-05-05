'Abundance of caution' at work in judge allowing late Trump testimony in E. Jean Carroll case: ex-prosecutor
The judge overseeing the rape and defamation case against Trump is likely allowing the former president to testify late as part of an "abundance of caution" approach, a former federal prosecutor said on CNN Thursday.

Former federal prosecutor Laura Coates was on CNN speaking with Anderson Cooper, who asked Coates about seemingly contradictory statements made by Trump and his team about whether he'd attend any hearings regarding the case brought by E. Jean Carroll. It has been reported that Trump won't mount a defense, but Trump himself said he'd return to the U.S. to "confront" his accuser.

If Trump meant that he'd "confront" Carroll in a legal sense, "his attorney has contradicted that," Coates said.

"Those statements seem to contradict what his attorney is saying, and there is an abundance of caution that is really demonstrated by judges to ensure that somebody who otherwise has a right to confront one's accuser, who has a right to testify in a case, will have every opportunity to do so," Coates said, adding that they would be concerned about an appeals court finding that the judge didn't do enough.

Coates added that the ship has all but sailed on Trump's testimony, but that the judge has left a door slightly open.

"Out of an abundance of caution, given the stakes of a case like, this the actual person who is being accused, a former president, I suspect he is trying to extend that abundance of caution here," Coates said on Thursday.

