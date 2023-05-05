'Lowest standard': Conservative says Trump would be shunned in any job other than president

Donald Trump would be finished if he had any job other than potential president, conservative Charlie Sykes wrote Friday.

“Try to imagine anyone like Trump surviving in any other segment of our society — business, entertainment, sports, the military,” he wrote in The Atlantic.

“The twice-impeached, defeated former president has been indicted on multiple felony charges and may face more,” he went on.

“He is a chronic liar and fraudster. He also played a role in fomenting the January 6 insurrection. Trump has called for the suspension of the Constitution, dined with a white supremacist, and traffics in racist invective and conspiracy theories.

“And yet, Trump has already been elected to the presidency once and is now poised to seize his party’s nomination for a return to office.”

In any other walk of life, Trump would be shunned, Sykes said in the article titled "America's lowest standard."

“No publicly traded company would consider naming Trump to an executive position, or even to a position on its board,” he said.

“None of his billionaire friends would trust him with their money. Even in our debased political culture, the cascade of rape allegations and indictments would force Trump’s resignation as a senator, governor, or legislator.

“Trump would not be allowed to own an NFL, NBA, or MLB team, and no one would even think of giving him a management job at a local Burger King. It’s impossible to imagine him being given any position of authority at any school or university in the United States.”

And yet, he said, despite all of this he’s still the front-runner for the GOP’s presidential nomination.

“Neither the indictments for paying hush money to a porn star nor the accusations of assault — and rape — are disqualifying for Republican voters,” he said.

“In the 2024 contest for the presidency, they hardly even register.”