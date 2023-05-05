Trump's doomed bid to move his fraud trial isn't even 'a particularly effective delay tactic': legal expert

According to multiple legal experts, Donald Trump's bid to get his 34-felony count tax fraud trial moved to a federal court is doomed to failure and won't even give his lawyers more time to prepare their defense.

On Thursday, ABC News reported that attorneys for the former president hope to move the case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to federal court by alleging, "the indictment charges [him] for conduct committed while he was President of the United States that was within the 'color of his office.'"

In an interview with Newsweek, former elected state attorney and federal prosecutor Michael McAuliffe, poured cold water on the former president's hopes.

Calling it "simply another publicity balloon," the attorney explained, "Any removal of a state criminal case to federal court is based on a specific federal statute. That statute is extremely narrow in scope."

He elaborated, "By the plain language of the statute, the Trump prosecution for business document fraud doesn't apply. The public can wait and see what the motion filed in federal court states, but folks should not hold their breath about the outcome."

Rebecca Roiphe, a professor at New York Law School agreed.

This effort is extremely unlikely to succeed. It's not even clear that this would be a particularly effective delay tactic," she predicted.

Former Manhattan prosecutor Marc Scholl also stated the move is bound to be shot down by stating, "At the end of the day, New York is not trying to prosecute him for a federal crime or for anything he did in connection with his presidential duties," but admitted the former president may get a slight delay.

You can read more here.

