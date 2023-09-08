'Bitter' Trump accused of trying to 'bait' Florida judge by 'misbehaving' as much as possible

With Donald Trump mired in four high-profile trials -- one each in Washington, D.C., Manhattan, Atlanta, and Florida -- he is using a lesser lawsuit he filed in Florida that has been going on for six years to test out the limits of how much he can bait the judge by filing frivolous motions.
According to the Daily Beast's Jose Pagliery, the former president, still "bitter" that a lawsuit he filed against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has been tossed out, has declared war on U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks that has legal analysts predicting he's testing out a legal strategy that could be used in his more dangerous trials.
According to the report, Trump is still angry that Middlebrooks slapped him with a $1 million fine and is pointing out the wording in the judge's ruling against him to make the claim that he is biased -- a possible test case for making the same claims against the other judges in cases where h is prospects seem grim.
"Seven years on from the 2016 election he won, Trump remains obsessed with seeking vengeance on his former political rival and others who breathed life into Russiagate, which sparked an FBI investigation and dogged much of his presidency," Pagliery wrote. "He continues to pursue this retribution campaign even as he fights off serious criminal charges in four jurisdictions, braces for a civil trial that could bankrupt his family company, and runs for president yet again."
According to one legal expert, the former president is trying to "bait" the judge into making a ruling that could call into question his ethics.
As Frederic M. Bloom, a law professor at University of Colorado Boulder, put it, "The strategy generally is to misbehave as much as you want, and either get away with it because judges are reluctant to sanction you or impose any consequences—or have them sanction you, then complain the person is unfair.”
Bloom added, "This is the Trump game. What his lawyers are up to at this point is, they’re trying to bait him.”
Judicial ethics expert Joshua E. Kastenberg added, that Middlebrooks' rulings so far have been nothing to complain about.
“What he did was eminently defensible,” Kastenberg explained.
