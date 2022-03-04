Republicans will remind Tucker Carlson's viewers of Trump's praise for 'enemy' Putin in new ad
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin (AFP)

As missiles rain down and thousands are dying across Ukraine, the Republican Accountability Project is intent on reminding Fox News viewers that former president Donald Trump thinks Vladimir Putin's war is "genius" and "savvy."

A new TV spot from the group, which is set to air next week during Tucker Carlson's show, lines up Trump's praise of Putin - shaking hands, accepting a soccer ball, etc. - against powerful images of bandaged and wounded Ukrainians and demolished buildings. Trump is heard gushing over Putin, saying, "He's going to go in as a peacekeeper ... there's more army tanks than I've ever seen ... he's going to keep peace all right."

Sarah Longwell, RAP's executive director, surely doesn't agree with Trump's assessment. “Vladimir Putin is an enemy of the United States and an enemy of democracy. It’s unconscionable that a former U.S. president would call a tyrant like Putin ‘smart’ as he attacks innocent people.”

The Republican Accountability Project said another right-wing network, Newsmax, refused to air the ad.

You can preview the new spot here:

Trump thinks Putin is "smart". What does that make Trump? www.youtube.com

