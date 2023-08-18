Any criminal defendant who was behaving as cavalierly as former President Donald Trump in the face of orders from a federal judge like Tanya Chutkan would find themselves behind bars awaiting trial.

That's the view of conservative attorney George Conway, in an interview on MSNBC Thursday evening.

"He's a criminal defendant," said anchor Chris Hayes. "As Judge Chutkan said, Mr. Trump, like every American, has the First Amendment right to free speech, but that right is not absolute. He's a criminal defendant. He's going to have restrictions like every single other defendant. I mean, you're a criminal defendant — go to Rikers! There's lots of people not out on bail who engaged in petty larceny. They're not out. They don't get to rail against the prosecutor. You've got a lot of privilege to begin with."



POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"George ... what we are seeing is this testing," continued Hayes. "It's like, I'm going to keep doing it, and I'm good to use the parellipsis, I'm going to use, I didn't say it, I retweeted it, until you do something. What are you going to do? I'm Donald Trump."

"That's right," said Conway. "That's what his lawyers will do, they'll push back on him but he won't listen. He doesn't believe that he will — that this will happen to him, and if it happens to him he thinks that his supporters will come to his rescue through their violence and intimidation. In fact, the point you should make us any other defendant would have been remanded already."

As an example, continued Conway, "the federal conditions of release issued by the magistrate judge in D.C. say one of the conditions of release is that you not violate any law, federal or state, and what did he do? Just the other day he went out there and said, he basically told a grand jury witness — that grand jury witness, former Lieutenant Governor Duncan in Georgia — that witness should not appear before the grand jury. That's interfering. That's absolutely interfering with the grand jury investigation and obstructing, trying to intimidate a witness. That's against the law."

Watch the video below or at the link here.