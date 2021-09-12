'Crackpot' Trump appointees have no chance of winning lawsuits against Biden over firing: MSNBC analyst

According to MSNBC's Hayes Brown, Donald Trump loyalists who landed advisory board appointments within the government in the waning days of his only term as president stand no chance of winning a lawsuit against President Joe Biden after he fired them.

Speaking with host Alison Morris, the topic centered around Biden's removal of 18 appointees named to U.S. military academy boards by Trump who have now been booted..

That list included ex-White House counselor Kellyanne Conway (appointed to an Air Force Academy board), former press secretary Sean Spicer, and former national security adviser H.R. McMaster among others.

Both Conway and Spicer responded with outrage and threats of lawsuits before they were summarily fired -- with MSNBC's Brown saying it was all for show because they know they don't have a chance in the courts.

Brown initially noted that Conway never attended one meeting, since they were suspended due to Trump's November loss to Biden, and that there is nothing in the law that allowed Trump to make the appointment that would prevent Biden from dismissing them.

In the case of Spicer, Brown explained, "I don't think there's much he can do. He's threatened to take legal action but as another columnist with MSNBC has pointed out, the law that gives the president the ability to appoint people to these boards also has nothing that says he can't remove people from the boards before the end of their 3-year term."

"A lot of folks are making a big deal about the fact that these are traditionally non-partisan boards, if you have been appointed and there is an administration changeover then you stay on," he continued. "But this is very weird situation. I mean, hyper-partisan crackpots in the form of president Trump appointed hyper-partisan crackpots to a lot of these boards. If you're going to appeal to norms, then the fact is that the norm was already broken in their appointment in the first place."

Watch below:

