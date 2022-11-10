'They want more time to cheat!' Trump lashes out as Nevada and Arizona face lengthy ballot counts

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday criticized the slow pace of vote counting in southwestern states Arizona and Nevada.

At the moment, Trump-backed candidates Adam Laxalt, Blake Masters, and Kari Lake are locked in tight elections that at the moment are far too close to call.

Trump, however, argued that this was evidence that Democrats were plotting to steal the election from his hand-picked candidates.

"Clark County, Nevada, has a corrupt voting system (be careful Adam!), as do many places in our soon to be Third World Country," Trump complained. "Arizona even said 'by the end of the week!' - They want more time to cheat! Kari Lake MUST win!"

In reality, both Lake and Masters would at the moment lose if the remaining ballots were not counted, which is means that Trump's claim that Democrats are rigging the vote at this time makes no sense.

Trump has been very busy on Truth Social, where earlier on Thursday he ranted about the media being the "enemy of the people" and then criticized failed Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz for not running on his false claims about the 2020 election being stolen.