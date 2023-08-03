'Donald Trump was wrong': Pence's chief of staff slams Trump for Jan. 6 actions
Mike Pence’s former chief of staff on Thursday said that he believes Donald Trump is guilty of wrongdoing if not criminality.

Marc Short during an appearance on CNN’s “The Lead with Jake Tapper” said that at the minimum the former president was “wrong” for his efforts in trying to overturn the 2020 election.

Short's comments followed Thursday’s arraignment in which Trump was indicted in connection with the Jan. 6 election conspiracy case. The former president pleaded not guilty to all charges.

“I think that January 6 is a tragic day for our country and I think today is an incredibly sad day,” Short said.

“I don't think any of us would cherish seeing a president indicted and arraigned."

Short added that Trump acted improperly regardless of whether he committed any crimes.

“I don't know to what extent there's evidence for criminality, but I do think that Donald Trump was wrong,” Short said.

“He was he was foundationally wrong about suggesting that the vice president should throw out his oath to the Constitution and, and I think, as well, the president, clearly was derelict in his duty on that day and days leading up to it.”

