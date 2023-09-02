Trump and a codefendant filed motions that don't 'fit with the law': Ex-prosecutor

Donald Trump and a former lawyer of his are likely to fail in their recent bids to sever their cases from those of more than a dozen codefendants in a criminal case in Fulton County, Georgia, a former prosecutor said on Saturday.

Former prosecutor Harry Litman said Trump and attorney Kenneth Chesebro recently filed motions to separate their cases, but that those motions don't necessarily "fit with the law."

"The default is against severance. Joint trials are more efficient and economical," the analyst wrote, adding that prosecutors "generally want to try defendants together, and if they point the finger at one another all the better."

Litman noted that courts "have a lot of discretion to sever or not, but have to consider 3 factors, which basically serve as the 3 paradigms for severing."

"The classic & most frequent factor is if there is a statement admissible against one [Defendant] but not another, but big risk jury will still consider" in connection with the other, Litman added.

He said the second factor is that the "number of defendants creates confusion as to law an evidence to be applied to each."

"Problem for the 19 is that even tho they are numerous, the law and evidence is basically the same as to everyone, b/c it's a RICO conspiracy," he then continued.

