'Smarter and better than' Trump: Ex-DOJ official pushes away Biden age concerns

The most important thing in the 2024 election is defeating Donald Trump and Joe Biden is the one who has already done that, according to an 18-year-veteran of the Department of Justice.

According to Julie Rodin Zebrak, who served as deputy chief of staff to Deputy Attorney General James M. Cole during the Obama Administration, the best ticket for beating Trump is the one that did just that in 2020: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Zebrak previously has sent out warnings about Trump's appointments when he was president.



Zebrak recalled Trump's presidency in order to put her plan into context for readers.

"Remember all of us who railed against not just DJT but also his appointees & close associates? Do you remember why those folks were just as bad as him if not worse? And why that mattered?" she asked Saturday. "Because a president is not just one man doing the work. He’s got influential advisors."

She noted that the inverse is also true, in that Biden can be successful by leaning on those around him.

"Biden as president is not the only man doing the excellent work that’s getting done. He has influential advisors who are on the same page as he is (and as Dems are). Why does that matter? Because the President’s job - whether he is 41 or 81 - is carried out by not just him."

She continues:

"His policies — which we voted for — are carried out all day every day in furtherance of US interests. If he’s meeting in the WH on guns, his policy on repro health is still being carried out by his administration EVEN IF he isn’t in the room for it."

She added that she would "trust Biden at 84 more than I’d trust any other Dem."

"I voted for him, his sharpness, his kindness, & his experience. His values reflect my values He has proven himself smarter and better than DJT & the GOP. His advisors likewise are smarter and better than DJT/GOP."

Lastly, Zebrak stressed the importance of keeping Trump out of the White House.

"To me - and to you - the ONLY thing that should matter for 2024 is who can beat DJT and for that the answer is clear: the only one who has beat him before. The point is to NEVER allow DJT back into the WH. So whether the Dem President we replace in 2028 is Biden or Harris, We can worry about that race then," she wrote. "What matters today and every day for the next 422 days is preventing DJT and the GOP from taking back the WH. Focus on Nov. 2024."

