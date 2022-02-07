Former GOP congressman: Pushing Trump's 'big lie' is a losing strategy for Republicans

During an appearance on MSNBC, former Florida GOP Rep. Carlos Curbelo said that when it comes to Republicans daring to push back against lies about the 2020 election disseminated by Donald Trump and his allies, they're making the right "long term" decision.

Curbelo was asked to react to comments from Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski where she affirmed her stance that the 2020 election was legitimate. According to Curbelo, while there may be "some risks" to Murkowski speaking out, the benefits outweigh the risks.

READ: Conservative baffled by the 'stupidity' of the Republican National Committee

"She does have the courage of her convictions and she understands that long term -- might work in the short term -- but long term, the Big Lie is going to be exposed over and over again, most recently by Donald Trump's vice president," Curbelo said, referring to recent comments from Mike Pence where he said Trump was "wrong" to suggest the vice president has the power to overturn election results.

"So long term, it it not a winning strategy."

Watch the segment below:



