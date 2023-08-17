Trump snaps at Republicans for not being 'tougher and smarter' as ex-officials turn on him

One example came from Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who complained that some accused co-conspirators did nothing more than "give legal advice."

University College London associate professor for Global Politics, Brian Klaas, explained that it's part of an overarching strategy for the Republican Party "to describe crimes in the most anodyne terms, and hope that their voters aren't smart enough to see through it."

"I find the hardest thing about being an academic in this setting is I speak truth to power, or at least I try to, and I try to be intellectually honest, and so it's very hard to engage with folks who are just willfully ignorant of the reality," said Kreis when speaking to "The Hive."

Host Brian Stelter specifically cited pro-Trump media that is intentionally misleading viewers. Kreis said that it's difficult to break through media which isn't giving viewers "straight facts."

"Folks who are often, or seem to be the most critical of, the indictment against Donald Trump here in Fulton County — I can understand if they were coming at it from an intellectually honest place," said Kreis.

"To me one of the things that is so astonishing," Bower began, "is that actually consuming the legal documents themselves is something that no one in the Trump world seems to have done that I speak to. ...I talk to a lot of those folks and I ask have you read the indictment, have you read the allegations?

"And I have not heard a single one who is there outside the courthouse protesting who has said yes. They always say, 'No I don't need to' or 'No I don't want to.' So, I find that kind of astonishing."

She noted that all defendants should be presumed innocent until proven guilty, "but I think just in terms of people consuming news about this, it seems like it would be important to read the allegation."

Kreis also said that, as a voter for President Joe Biden, he feels like his constitutional rights are being infringed on by Republicans who want to take away his votes along with the other 2,473,632 voters in Georgia.

"Some justice needs to happen there," he said.

