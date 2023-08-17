Trump snaps at Republicans for not being 'tougher and smarter' as ex-officials turn on him

Following up on his attack on Fox News for using an unflattering picture of him when reporting on the latest GOP presidential polls, Donald Trump lashed out at former attorney general Bill Barr for appearing on the conservative network and not rushing to his defense.
Add to that, he snapped at Republicans for not uniformly coalescing behind him as he faces a historic four criminal indictments.
Taking to his Truth Social media platform, the former president first ranted, "Why does FoxNews constantly put on slow thinking and lethargic Bill Barr, who didn’t have the courage or stamina to fight the Radical Left lunatics while he was A.G., and who, even more importantly, refused to fight Election Fraud. He knew what was going on, just look at his past remarks!"
As for the network, he warned, "Unless FoxNews starts putting the RIGHT people on, their Ratings will never recover."
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
That was soon followed by Trump posting a clip of an old interview Barr gave on CNN, which led to the ex-president to snarl, "Just found this clip of Bill Barr prior to him 'succumbing' to Impeachment and other threats of the Radical Left Lunatics. His bravado changed rapidly because he didn’t want to be Impeached."
He added, "Republicans have to be much tougher and smarter, or you won’t have a Party or a Country left. Barr didn’t have the courage or stamina to fight, but he knew what was happening. I 'canned' him, and felt really good about it. Now he goes all over the place, especially Fox, pretending he’s a tough guy!"
It should be noted Bill Barr resigned and was not in fact "canned," with Trump tweeting on Dec. 14, 2020, "Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family..."
You can see that tweet below or at the link here.