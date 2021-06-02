Trump slams 'stupid' GOP Sen. Cassidy in endorsement for fellow Louisiana Republican John Kennedy

Former President Donald Trump endorsed the re-election efforts of Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) -- but not without taking a shot at Kennedy's fellow Louisiana GOP senator.

In his endorsement, Trump began with some boilerplate praise for Kennedy being "strong on Crime, the Border, our Military," before slamming Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA).

"Unlike Louisiana's other Senator, Bill Cassidy, who used my name in ads and all over the place in order to get re-elected, and then went 'stupid,' John Kennedy is the real deal," Trump wrote.

Cassidy was one of seven Republicans in the Senate who voted to convict Trump of inciting an insurrection after his second impeachment trial earlier this year.

Additionally, Cassidy again broke ranks with his party to support the start of a debate on forming a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building.

Read Trump's statement below.



