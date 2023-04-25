Trump brutally raped E. Jean Carroll in 1990s, her lawyer tells jury
Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK — Donald Trump slammed E. Jean Carroll against a wall in a New York department store in the mid-1990s, raped her, and then sought to “destroy and humiliate” her when she came forward, a Manhattan jury heard in opening arguments Tuesday in a civil rape case against the former president. Delivering opening arguments, Shawn Crowley described her client's encounter with Trump in the spring of 1996, which began as Carroll was walking out of Bergdorf Goodman in Midtown Manhattan. “They started chatting. Trump asked Ms. Carroll to help him pick out a gift for a woman. She agreed, thinking it...