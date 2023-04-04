Trump calls for his criminal case to be moved from Manhattan to Staten Island: ‘VERY UNFAIR!’
Former U.S. President Donald Trump makes his way inside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. - ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump Tuesday called for his criminal case to be moved to Staten Island, calling Manhattan a “VERY UNFAIR VENUE!” because some neighborhoods voted overwhelmingly for President Biden. Just hours before his arraignment, Trump trashed the borough where he lived for decades as far too Democratic to give him a fair shake. “Some areas voted 1% Republican,” he groused on his social media site. He touted the bridge-and-ferry borough as a better spot for his fate to be determined. “This case should be moved to nearby Staten Island,” he said. “Would be a very fair and ...