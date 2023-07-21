Trump lawyer's call for cameras in courts is mere political posturing: experts

A trial date has finally been set in former President Donald Trump's Espionage Act trial for concealing highly classified national defense secrets at his Mar-a-Lago country club in Florida, with the case set to be litigated in mid-May 2024 — assuming Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon doesn't grant extra delays to push things even further out.

But the drama is only just beginning. There are still a number of other procedural issues to work through, starting with the fact that Trump's legal counsel is now demanding cameras in the courtroom when the trial takes place.

Legal experts have warned that this is not actually a good-faith request — it's just a trick, to try to get credit from the public and try to make the system look rigged.

"Posturing by new Trump atty John Lauro, but smart move as it is not something Cannon can granted [sic]; DOJ shd want public trial too," tweeted Andrew Weissman, a former federal prosecutor who served in the Mueller investigation. "Of course, Trump does NOT really want it public, for the same reason he wants the trial after the election."

"Fwiw - this isn't a judge-by-judge decision in federal courts. Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure prohibit broadcasting, and pandemic-era exceptions for remote access to proceedings have expired," explained law reporter Zoe Tillman, noting that "There are limited exceptions to the broadcasting ban in federal courts. Federal appeals courts can choose to livestream audio/video, and some do; courts can allow photo/video for things like naturalization ceremonies and when judges are sworn in."

Author Barbara Davis added that she expects that Trump's attorneys know that Judge Cannon isn't allowed to authorize cameras in her courtroom, and that they only asked for it "so they can bellow to the media about a lack of transparency when it's denied. 'Look, they don't want you to see what they're doing. That's how you know it's political!'"