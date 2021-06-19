Trump campaign insiders accused by Dem lawmaker of helping to organize the Capitol insurrection

Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign is facing accusations it helped organize the January 6th insurrection by supporters seeking to overturn the presidential election.

CNN's Jim Acosta interviewed Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) on Saturday about Republicans blocking a bipartisan 9/11-style commission to investigate the insurrection.

As Waters was listing the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, Ku Klux Klan, and QAnon as domestic terrorists, Acosta asked her about the debunked Fox News conspiracy theory that it was the FBI, not Trump supporters, who were responsible for the assault on democracy.

"They can say whatever they want to say," Waters said.

"You know, one of the things we know is that we need a commission, and they are opposing a commission to find out who all was involved. Where did the money come from to send busloads of people in? Who supported them in all of this? Where was the organizing taking place? I'm told that there was organizing taking place right in the Trump campaign," she revealed.

"And so, if they really concerned about why our Capitol was invaded, and why there was an insurrection, they would support a commission to find out, but they don't want to know because too many of them side with them and support what they have done and they are not going to call them to task for it," she explained. "It is outrageous what happened to us, that the Capitol of the United States was invaded by domestic terrorists and they don't want to live up to it and admit what took place."

