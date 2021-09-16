'Unrepentant arsonist' Trump shamed on CNN for new statement praising jailed MAGA rioters
Donald Trump, Jr with Donald Trump and Eric Trump (Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com)

On Thursday, a CNN panel tore into former President Donald Trump following his statement in support of the January 6 Capitol insurrectionists.

Former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) said that the former president's latest statement meant it was time for Republicans to stop keeping their heads in the sand and hoping that Trump would just go away.

"Hard to believe after January 6, I used to be a congressman and watched them break in to the Capitol, and now a rally in support of them and the president basically supports that," said Kasich. "Look. If you've been disgusted with Trump, keep your patience and talk to those Trump people and get them to open their eyes because this country is — keeps — continuing to go downhill and divided and denies a great future for our kids. Wake up for the good of our country."

Host Jim Acosta said it was no longer tenable for Republicans to stay silent given how much their base believes Trump's election lies.

"We deal with a former president who is sort of like an unrepentant arsonist," he said. "He can't help himself, enamored with the flames he sets. What's disturbing is 78 percent of Republicans say that Joe Biden did not actually win this election, getting back to what John Kasich was saying. It's disturbing that we are still dealing with this."

Watch below:

Jim Acosta calls Trump an "unrepentant arsonist" www.youtube.com

Video SmartNews