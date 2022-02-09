'Seeing the cult start to crack': CNN's Avlon sees GOP senators increasingly turning against Trump

On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," analyst John Avlon weighed in on the growing number of Republican senators, including Sens. Mitt Romney (R-UT), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), and Thom Tillis (R-NC) coming out to criticize the Republican National Committee's resolution claiming that the House Select Committee investigating January 6 is trying to persecute "legitimate political discourse."

"So just to be clear, Romney, okay, we expect him. But the other senators not so much," said anchor Erin Burnett. "You are seeing people that before didn't say anything that are saying, hey, look, this censure idea is a bad idea. Do you see growing Republican senators speaking out here? Is this something or not?"

READ MORE: New report adds fresh mystery to Melania Trump's recent NFT auction

"I think it's the beginning of seeing the cult start to crack," said Avlon. "You are seeing, in the wake of Mike Pence Friday night calling out Trump, finally, in clear terms — you've seen, you know, people like Larry Hogan and Chris Christie speaking out even more clearly. Now these senators, not just Mitt Romney and Bill Cassidy, those that go out and rationalize him in the past, saying this is too far. And you know the old saying, one man with courage makes a majority. Well, six senators start to send forth ripples of hope for maybe some of their colleagues saying, you know what, maybe telling the truth isn't the end of the world. Maybe it's the smart political thing to do."

Watch below: