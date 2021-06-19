Mike Pence praised Trump adviser for 'unloading' on the ex-president to his face: report

According to a report from Business Insider, an excerpt from a book quoted by Politico reveals that former Vice President Mike Pence went out of his way to praise a former administration adviser for confronting Donald Trump over his comments following the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

As reported by Wall Street Journal reporter Michael C. Bender in his new book, "Frankly We Did Win This Election': The Inside Story of How Donald Trump Lost," National Economic Council director Gary Cohn was furious with Trump after he accused both sides of fomenting violence after one woman, Heather Heyer, was run down and killed by a white supremacist.

The report states that the Jewish Cohn, had grown "despondent" with Trump's claim, "We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides - on many sides," and was "increasingly alarmed and uncomfortable" with Trump's take on the events of that day.

The report goes on to claim the Cohn "unloaded" on Trump in a later Oval Office meeting where he told the now ex-president, his "lack of clarity had been harmful to the country" and then threatened to quit.

According to Bender, no one in the meeting backed Cohn, but later Pence stopped by his office minutes later to tell him, "I'm proud of you."

Cohn later stepped down in April 2018.

