Former President Donald Trump has done more than radicalize the GOP into a new brand of extreme right-wing politics, argued Brian Karem for Salon on Thursday — he has inspired a new wave of rebellion against the government of a sort that hasn't been seen since the secession crisis over slavery that triggered the Civil War.

"Listening to politicians, their rabid supporters and a few people in my industry, it seems obvious that many people stop maturing right after they shed their pull-ups. For some, it's before that," wrote Karem. It is, he argued, in essence a "disintegration of the United States' that has "led to screams of possible civil war, mostly coming from Donald Trump's supporters who vow violence or worse if Trump is indicted again, found guilty, locked up or denied the presidency for whatever reason in 2024."

And while Trump loyalists are leading the call, it extends to more than issues involving the former president. Texas is now openly defying the federal government and international treaties with Mexico to militarize the border illegally. Alabama is openly defying a federal court order to redraw its congressional map with a second Black-opportunity district to comply with the Voting Rights Act.

"We certainly haven't seen this type of pushback since before the Civil War," argued former White House ethics czar Norm Eisen — although similar scattered episodes have cropped up at flashpoints throughout history, like the 1950s "massive resistance" to school integration throughout the South that forced the military to keep order.

So far, unlike the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, these institutional state rebellions against the federal government are not violent, noted Karem — but it could escalate, and the endgame all depends on whether Trump is re-elected to enforce the will of the insurgents.

"The next year and a half will unveil our national character and our national will," he concluded, noting that former President Barack Obama had Martin Luther King's quote, "The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice" stitched into the Oval Office rug. "The key word is 'long.' It will be at least 16 long months before we see whether the light at the end of the tunnel justifies our hope, or is just an oncoming freight train."