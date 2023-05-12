Republicans are risking it all if they fall for Trump's 'snake oil' again: Georgia GOPer

Asked about Donald Trump's performance in the much-criticized CNN town hall televised on CNN on Wednesday, the former Republican lieutenant governor of Georgia warned his GOP colleagues he sees no path for the former president to do any better in 2024 than he did in 2020.

Joining a chorus of Republicans who were displeased with many of Trump's abrasive responses to CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins, ex-LT. Gov. Geoff Duncan said the former president's lies about the 2020 election and his continuing lies about his loss will be front and center in Trump's 2024 bid – and will send voters fleeing.

Writing for CNN, Duncan explained, "From accusing former Vice President Mike Pence of doing something 'wrong' on January 6 to defending his 'perfect' call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a defiant Trump dug in on the election denialism that has come to define his presidency. He refused to back down from the disproven claims that there was widespread election fraud in 2020, and even labeled January 6 a 'beautiful day.'"

Duncan then suggested the former president can't lie his way back into the Oval Office and it's time the GOP leadership cuts him off at the knees.

"Trump’s charisma and showmanship were undeniable. The crowd roared with applause at multiple moments. Thus far, it’s undeniable that Trump is the leader of the GOP pack." he admitted before darkly warning, "If Republicans fall for his snake oil again, we have no one but ourselves to blame if we lose another election."

