CNN's Jake Tapper ridicules Trump's 'mean tweets' during the 'deadliest month of the pandemic'

On Monday, outgoing President Donald Trump retweeted a post from right-wing talk radio host Mark Levin, mocking CNN's Jake Tapper as "Fake Tapper" and claiming he "destroyed" his reputation.

Tapper, undaunted, hit back by noting that Trump has paid barely any attention to the duties of governing in his final weeks — even on the COVID-19 pandemic, which is in its worst month so far.

The "Project Veritas" comment is a reference to an infamous right-wing group that uses undercover activists and deceptive video editing to look for liberal bias and misconduct among media organizations and Democratic campaigns. Some experts have suggested that their recent "sting" that tapped into a private call between CNN executives may have been against the law.