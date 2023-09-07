Trump codefendants making the same 'incorrect argument' as Mark Meadows: ex-prosecutor

Donald Trump's co-defendants seeking to separate their cases from the former president's are making the same "bad, incorrect" arguments as ex-Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, a former prosecutor said.

Former federal prosecutor Joyce White Vance appeared on MSNBC's The Last Word With Lawrence O'Donnell Wednesday night, and was asked about why it was reported that Trump's election conspiracy case would last four months and require all 150 witnesses to come in and testify, even if they were just trying the two defendants who sought a speedy trial.

Vance replied:

"Here, I think, is the answer that you are looking for, and it's interesting, because the defendants who are trying to get their cases removed made the same bad incorrect argument that led to this scenario. In the removal cases we know that Mark Meadows was saying, 'well, I only did a couple of these overt acts, and they were all under color color of law, so please remove my entire case to federal court."

She continued:

"The prosecution said wait a minute that is not how it works. That you're charged with a Rico conspiracy, not with individual acts."

