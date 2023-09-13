Trump co-defendant asks judge to release confidential Fulton County voting records: report

The former head of Black Voices for Trump has filed a motion to unseal ballots cast in Georgia's Fulton County during the 2020 presidential election, saying they could help exonerate him, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
An attorney for Harrison Floyd asked Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee to order the unsealing of "ballots and the production of ballot envelopes, Dominion voting machine reports, absentee ballot applications, and forensic examinations of computer drives and storage devices used in counting the votes," according to the AJC.
“Mr. Floyd seeks the materials ... because the State asserts that he and other defendants knowingly made false statements about the November 03, 2020 General Election and knowingly sought to overturn the November 03, 2020 election results,” Floyd's attorney Todd Harding wrote in the motion.
Floyd was charged with conspiracy to solicit false statements, influencing a witness, and racketeering.
"According to the indictment, Lee, an Illinois pastor, reached out to Floyd for help contacting Freeman. Lee, who is white, allegedly said he thought Freeman might trust Floyd, who is Black. Prosecutors claim Floyd recruited Kutti to help convince Freeman to meet at a Cobb County police precinct. There they allegedly encouraged her to make false statements about the counting of ballots at State Farm Arena," AJC's report stated.
