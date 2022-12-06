Capitol cop Harry Dunn laughs and slaps aside Trump's 'outrageous' threat to the Constitution
Officer Harry Dunn

Appearing on "CNN This Morning" to discuss receiving a Congressional Gold Medal -- the highest honor that can be bestowed by Congress -- Capitol police officer Harry Dunn laughed off Donald Trump's desire to "terminate" the U.S. Constitution and said he wasn't going to let him ruin his day.

With Dunn expected to accept the award from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) later Tuesday -- with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) also attending -- he was asked about the Trump threat by CNN co-host Don Lemon and immediately laughed.

"Listen, as a law enforcement officer you took an oath," host Lemon prompted. "The former president of the United States also took and oath to the Constitution, and is now saying that the Constitution, or has said that the Constitution should be suspended. What do you make of that?"

"That's a wild dude, man," Dunn laughed.

"Like, he -- just when you think he can't get any more outrageous he just goes and does and says those things," he continued. "But I'm not giving him any attention. Today it's all about dedication to duty and oath to my co-workers and myself, and the Metropolitan Police Department took and fulfilled on that day."

"I don't want to give any attention and credit to that guy," he added.

Watch below or at this link.

CNN 12 06 2022 06 34 51 youtu.be

