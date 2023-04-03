Investigation of Trump's 'crime of the century' still looms after Manhattan indictment

As Donald Trump heads to Manhattan to be arraigned on a reported thirty charges contained in a sealed grand jury indictment, former federal prosecutor Dennis Aftergut predicted what will come out of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' investigation may someday be known as the "crime of the century."

In a column for MSNBC, Aftergut asserted that Trump's attempt to steal the 2020 presidential election by pressuring officials in Georgia to "find" just enough votes for him to him rises to an entirely different level of criminality that should alarm everyone.

"History will remember any Trump involvement in a multi-pronged conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election as vastly more consequential," the ex-prosecutor wrote, and he argued that an indictment and conviction in the Georgia case would blow away any doubts that the former president engaged in criminal conduct while in office and leave the other possible charges in the shadows.

"It’s one thing for Trump to claim that a single prosecutor is out to get him. (He has repeatedly done this, of course, as have a host of his allies in the GOP.) But it’s quite another to claim that two different grand juries overseen by two different prosecutors in two different states have no case — even as they charge completely different crimes they say were committed at completely different times," he wrote.

"Pointing out what the Georgia grand jury is reportedly investigating is not to minimize the potential impact of Trump’s alleged 2016 bribe payment to Daniels," he wrote. "Even so, history will remember any Trump involvement in a multi-pronged conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election as vastly more consequential."

Aftergut predicted the facts of the Georgia case will also bolster all the other investigations.

"If, as expected, an even more weighty indictment is filed in Georgia, rightful concern there at the Florida resort will more than double," he explained before concluding, "And so will others’ reason to doubt Trump’s claims that these prosecutions are political and without grounding in the evidence that grand juries properly require to return an indictment."

