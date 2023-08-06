Trump could still be president if convicted -- but couldn't vote for himself in his home state: legal expert

There's a reasonable chance that former President Donald Trump will be a convicted felon by the time the 2024 election rolls around.

However, UCLA law professor Rick Hasen, an election law expert, told CNN's Jim Acosta on Sunday that such a conviction would not prevent Trump from serving as president if elected.

"The first thing to say is that the Constitution has very few requirements to be president," he said. "You have to be 35, natural born citizen. you have to be a resident of the United States for a certain period of time. That's it!"

Ironically, said Hasen, a convicted Trump would have more trouble exercising his voting rights than he would have getting elected to the highest office in the country.

"Trump lives in Florida," Hasen pointed out. "If he were a convicted felon, he wouldn't be able to vote for himself, but nothing in the Constitution says he can't serve."

Hasen added that there are some arguments that Trump should be ineligible to serve because the Constitution does bar people who take part in insurrections against the government from serving, but that particular legal theory has yet to be tested in any serious way.

